Affected regions

THE first man confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 has been hospitalized in the Lodi area, in Codogno, for a serious type of pneumonia. Test results arrived Thursday night, February 20. The 38-year-old patient had not recently visited China. In a little more than three days the coronavirus has spread quickly in the north of the country and 229 people are currently infected. Six people, notably with underlying health conditions, have died.

There are cases of coronavirus in most major northern regions. The bulk of the cases, 172, is in Lombardy, followed by Veneto, 32, Emilia Romagna, 18 and Piedmont, four. In Lazio there are three cases, two Chinese tourists hospitalized on January 31, who are recovering and will soon be discharged, and an Italian national repatriated with a special flight from China. That patient never exhibited serious symptoms and has by now recovered. At the moment six elderly people with underlying health conditions have died: a 78-year-old-man from Vo’ Euganeo (Padua), a 77-year-old-woman from Casalpusterlengo (Lodi), a 68-year-old-woman from Trescore (Bergamo) suffering from cancer, an 84-year-old-woman from Villa Serio (Bergamo) with pre-existing medical conditions, an 88-year-old-man from Caselle Landi (Lodi), and an 80-year-old-man from Castiglione d’Adda (Lodi).



The hotbeds

The first hotbed of contagion emerged in the Lodi area, between Codogno, Casalpusterlengo and Castiglione d’Adda, spread by the thirty-eight year old male, who went to the hospital twice before being hospitalized, both on Sunday the 16th and on Thursday the 20th, and also infected his pregnant wife. Some of the doctors and medical staff who attended him became infected, as did some patients and visitors to the facility. Amongst the infected are friends and acquaintances of the man, who then spread the disease further. This is how the coronavirus has spread through a wide area, reaching Piedmont, more areas in Lombardy and the region of Emilia-Romagna. The cases reported in the Piacenza area are related to the ones in the Lodi area. There are three more cases in Milan, one of which has not yet been confirmed. Another outbreak emerged in the town of Vo’ Euganeo, in Veneto. At the moment they are investigating a possible link between this outbreak, which appears to have originated in a bar in the town of Codogno, and the one in Lombardy. Another outbreak has been reported in Dolo, in the province of Venice.



No patient zero

At the moment none of the Italian patients infected with the virus has recently travelled to China. As a matter of fact, no patient zero who may have brought the virus into the country has been found. Some epidemiologists and the Higher Institute of Health are following the hypothesis that we are witnessing a second or third generation of contagion. The coronavirus would have arrived in Italy in January, when no protective measures, such as blocking of flights, had been taken to protect the country, and it would have then infected some citizens, who then only experienced mild symptoms or were mistaken for flu patients.

A high number of cases compared to other European countries

It could be linked to increased circulation of the virus but also to the fact that in the affected areas thousands of swabs are being taken to detect the coronavirus, thus allowing asymptomatic cases which may otherwise go undetected to be intercepted.



The measures

Health Minister Roberto Speranza, together with governors of the affected northern regions, has taken measures to prevent further spread of the virus. The outbreak areas in Lombardy and Veneto have been placed on lockdown and all the citizens have been asked to self-isolate. People are not allowed to enter or leave towns. All shops are closed except for supermarkets and pharmacies. In Lombardy all events and initiatives, and all public and private meetings, whether cultural, recreational, sporting or religious, have been cancelled. Museums, kindergartens and all schools and universities are closed. The Duomo of Milan has closed to the public and all functions in the regional churches have been suspended. Discos, pubs and clubs must remain closed from 6 pm to 6 pm . In Veneto the Venice Carnival has been canceled and St. Mark’s Square has been closed to the public. Here too schools and universities, as well as museums, are closed. Similar measures have been implemented in Piedmont (where, however, masses are still being held) and in Emilia-Romagna. In Piacenza and Rimini the courts have suspended ordinary hearings. And measures have been taken also in areas with no known cases. Schools and universities are closed in Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli (where museums are also closed to the public) and Liguria. Other regions have requested a quarantine for those coming from northern regions affected by the virus. The Ministry of Education has cancelled all school trips in Italy. Football matches, including Serie A matches in the regions affected by the virus, have been suspended and plans are being made to play some matches behind closed doors.



Precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health has decided that all those who returned from China less than 14 days ago (the incubation period of the disease) must notify the Asl of their arrival and must self-isolate. Those who have been in contact with a suspicious or established case must be immediately place in quarantine. Those who are considered to be at risk who and have a significant symptomatology are transferred directly from home to the nearest infectious disease ward by the 118. People who suffer from respiratory conditions and who present flu symptoms but do not suspect themselves of having the virus should not go to the emergency room but instead should contact the appropriate region or their family doctors. Emergency facilities must, however, provide an immediate route and a dedicated area for the triage for people who have respiratory problems, and who should not come into contact with other patients. Healthcare facilities must respect all standards of protection against respiratory infections. Confirmed cases “must be hospitalized, where possible in single isolation rooms with negative pressure, private bathroom and possibly an anteroom”, according to a Ministry ordinance.



Fear in Italy

Especially in the worst-affected regions, many people have poured into supermarkets for supplies, fearing they would face a quarantine. Health facilities and family doctors all over the country are dealing with thousands of callers asking for information, and many people ask to be tested because they fear having been infected. The Milan Stock Exchange lost 6% and the spread between the German Btp and Bund widened.

traduzione di Luis E. Moriones