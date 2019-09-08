Computer PC Portatile Notebook 15.6 Pollici – Winnovo KenBook 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10, Intel Celeron N3350, Schermo Full HD, Supporto RJ-45, Micro HDMI, Bluetooth, USB3.0, Grigio, Layout Italiano stranotizie 8 Settembre 2019 Computer PC Portatile Notebook 15.6 Pollici – Winnovo KenBook 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10, Intel Celeron N3350, Schermo Full HD, Supporto RJ-45, Micro HDMI, Bluetooth, USB3.0, Grigio, Layout Italiano2019-09-08T11:36:45+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Computer PC Portatile Notebook 15.6 Pollici – Winnovo KenBook 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10, Intel Celeron N3350, Schermo Full HD, Supporto RJ-45, Micro HDMI, Bluetooth, USB3.0, Grigio, Layout Italiano 339,98Â â¬ TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: Marchio Amazon – find. Vestito Mini A-Line in Pizzo Donna adidas Originals Superstar C77154, Scarpe da Ginnastica Unisex – Bambini AmazonBasics – Copertura da esterni per televisore, 1,16-1,21 m Fruit of the Loom Original T. T-Shirt (Pacco da 5) Uomo ISHEEP Telefono Cellulare per anziani Nero NERVE Protec kartbahn Kart Rippe protezione, Nero, Taglia L
Lascia un commento