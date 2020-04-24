Non solo Avril Lavigne, oggi anche Cher Lloyd e Jojo hanno rilasciato i loro nuovi singoli. L’ex concorrente di X Factor UK dopo aver pubblicato MIA lo scorso ottobre, è tornata con Lost, una bella mid tempo pop orecchiabile che si lascia canticchiare dopo 2/3 ascolti. Jojo invece ha preferito un pezzo più sofisticato, ma anche meno immediato, Lonely Hearts, che non è molto lontano dallo stile del precedente singolo Man.

B!tches quale pezzo preferite?

Cher Lloyd, Lost: il testo.

I heard from a friend of a friend that you’ve been checking back in (Mmh-mhm)

‘Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight, and you haven’t heard much since then

Wondering how I’m doing now

It’s none of your business, first of all

Wondering how I’m doing now

But if you’ve got to know well sure

Well sure

You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost

Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?

See I got lots without you

Lots without you

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

You heard from a friend of a friend that I’ve been doing just fine, I

You don’t want me, you just want me to keep wanting you all of the time

But if you were wondering

It’s none of your business first of all

Wondering how I’m doing now

But if you’ve got to know well sure

Well sure

You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost

Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?

See I got lots without you

Lots without you

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

To be honest I think I dodged a bullet with you

And I don’t know how I didn’t see it coming, but ooh

Yeah, you’ve got a God complex

And now I’m thanking God you’re my ex

I hope you don’t trip up on yourself

If you think you’re so hot, go back to hell

‘Cause you think that I’d…

You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost (Lost, Lost)

Is it hard knowing you’re wrong? (Is it hard?)

See I got lots without you (Without you)

Lots without you

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots (Yeah)

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Outro] La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

Jojo, Lonely Hearts: il testo.

I know myself well

I know just what to do with my own touch

I can spray my Chanel

In this empty hotel king bed at the Roosevelt

Where I can’t abuse my trust

Can switch up and ghost on us

I cannot fuck me up

Like you, I’m insecure enough

And so tired of guessin’ if you care

How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body)

I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?

I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break (No)

Lonely hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break

I can pick up the phone right now

Make that 2 A.M. call

I know just what to say

But that ain’t what I need right now

And I won’t let my wants get in my way

‘Cause you might abuse my trust (Oh)

Switch up and ghost on us

I cannot fuck me up

Like you, I’m insecure enough (Oh)

And I don’t need to be guessin’ if you care

How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body, oh no)

I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?

I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break (No)

Lonely hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break (No)

I’m likin’ bein’ alone

Emotions under control

Right now is only for me (Me)

Just tryna find myself

I don’t need nobody’s help

Oh, don’t take it personally

I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break (No)

Lonely hearts won’t break (No)

Hearts won’t break (No)

Me if I’m working—

Working on your body

Me if I’m working—

Me if I’m working—

Me if I’m on your body

Me if I’m working—

Me