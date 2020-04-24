Cher Lloyd e Jojo sono tornate con nuovi singoli: ascolta Lonely Hearts e Lost
Non solo Avril Lavigne, oggi anche Cher Lloyd e Jojo hanno rilasciato i loro nuovi singoli. L’ex concorrente di X Factor UK dopo aver pubblicato MIA lo scorso ottobre, è tornata con Lost, una bella mid tempo pop orecchiabile che si lascia canticchiare dopo 2/3 ascolti. Jojo invece ha preferito un pezzo più sofisticato, ma anche meno immediato, Lonely Hearts, che non è molto lontano dallo stile del precedente singolo Man.
B!tches quale pezzo preferite?
Cher Lloyd, Lost: il testo.
I heard from a friend of a friend that you’ve been checking back in (Mmh-mhm)
‘Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight, and you haven’t heard much since then
Wondering how I’m doing now
It’s none of your business, first of all
Wondering how I’m doing now
But if you’ve got to know well sure
Well sure
You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost
Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?
See I got lots without you
Lots without you
Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
You heard from a friend of a friend that I’ve been doing just fine, I
You don’t want me, you just want me to keep wanting you all of the time
But if you were wondering
It’s none of your business first of all
Wondering how I’m doing now
But if you’ve got to know well sure
Well sure
You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost
Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?
See I got lots without you
Lots without you
Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
To be honest I think I dodged a bullet with you
And I don’t know how I didn’t see it coming, but ooh
Yeah, you’ve got a God complex
And now I’m thanking God you’re my ex
I hope you don’t trip up on yourself
If you think you’re so hot, go back to hell
‘Cause you think that I’d…
You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost (Lost, Lost)
Is it hard knowing you’re wrong? (Is it hard?)
See I got lots without you (Without you)
Lots without you
Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots (Yeah)
Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
[Outro] La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Jojo, Lonely Hearts: il testo.
I know myself well
I know just what to do with my own touch
I can spray my Chanel
In this empty hotel king bed at the Roosevelt
Where I can’t abuse my trust
Can switch up and ghost on us
I cannot fuck me up
Like you, I’m insecure enough
And so tired of guessin’ if you care
How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body)
I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?
I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break
I can pick up the phone right now
Make that 2 A.M. call
I know just what to say
But that ain’t what I need right now
And I won’t let my wants get in my way
‘Cause you might abuse my trust (Oh)
Switch up and ghost on us
I cannot fuck me up
Like you, I’m insecure enough (Oh)
And I don’t need to be guessin’ if you care
How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body, oh no)
I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?
I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
I’m likin’ bein’ alone
Emotions under control
Right now is only for me (Me)
Just tryna find myself
I don’t need nobody’s help
Oh, don’t take it personally
I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Me if I’m working—
Working on your body
Me if I’m working—
Me if I’m working—
Me if I’m on your body
Me if I’m working—
Me
Lascia un commento