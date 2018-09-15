Champions, il calendario delle italiane
(Fotogramma)
E’ tempo di Champions League. Martedì 18, alle 18.55 scenderanno infatti in campo le squadre che parteciperanno quest’anno al prestigioso torneo europeo. Tra loro, quattro le italiane che proveranno a vincere la coppa: Roma, Juve, Napoli e Inter. A inaugurare la fase ‘tricolore’ dei gironi i nerazzurri, che sfideranno il Tottenham di mister Mauricio Pochettino. A chiuderla mercoledì 12 dicembre saranno invece i bianconeri. Ecco, nel dettaglio, il calendario completo delle italiane in Champions:
MARTEDÌ 18 SETTEMBRE
Inter – Tottenham (gruppo B, ore 18.55)
Stella Rossa – Napoli (gruppo C, ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 19 SETTEMBRE
Real Madrid – Roma (gruppo G, ore 21.00)
Valencia – Juventus (gruppo H, ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 2 OTTOBRE
Juventus – Young Boys (ore 18.55)
Roma – Viktoria Plzen (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 3 OTTOBRE
Psv – Inter (ore 21.00)
Napoli – Liverpool (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 23 OTTOBRE
Roma – Cska Mosca (ore 21.00)
Manchester United – Juventus (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 24 OTTOBRE
Barcellona – Inter (ore 21.00)
Psg – Napoli (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 6 NOVEMBRE
Inter – Barcellona (ore 21.00)
Napoli – Psg (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 7 NOVEMBRE
Cska Mosca – Roma (ore 18.55)
Juventus – Manchester United (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 27 NOVEMBRE
Roma – Real Madrid (ore 21.00)
Juventus – Valencia (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 28 NOVEMBRE
Tottenham – Inter (ore 21.00)
Napoli – Stella Rossa (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 11 DICEMBRE
Inter – Psv (ore 21.00)
Liverpool – Napoli (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 12 DICEMBRE
Viktoria Plzen – Roma (ore 18.55)
Young Boys – Juventus (ore 21.00)
