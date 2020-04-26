Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Wow. This was one of the most unbelievable, nerve wracking, exciting and amazing things I have ever had the pleasure of doing. Being completely honest, when I decided to do Drag Race I was so afraid. On one hand, terrified of what people would think and on the other hand, scared that I would look stupid or mess it up. But my fear of it is also what made me say let’s do it! I’ve always tried my best to run towards my fears head on, face them and hopefully conquer them. What I’ve learned is you don’t always get a glorious, bedazzled sceptre. Except in this case… and it is GLORIOUS! Shit, sometimes you may feel like you won nothing. But when you face your fears you get a prize much more special and much more valuable than anything material. And I don’t think there is a word for that. Maybe it’s confidence, or pride, or joy. Maybe it’s feeling humbled or experiencing a brief moment of invincibility. But whatever it is, it’s fucking important. When people stand up for the things they believe in, for what is Good, when they fight against their deepest fears. That is what inspires more to do the same. It’s what inspired me to do this. It’s my siblings who are proud to be themselves who inspire me. It’s my loving partner who loves me as I am, that gave me the courage to spread those enormous silver wings! It’s all of you reading this and sending me such loving messages. I can’t thank you enough for those! They mean so much to me. It’s Ru, Trixie and the amazing team at Drag Race. Inspiration is infectious! So do the things that scare you and I promise you won’t have to face them alone. I am so proud that I did this and so grateful that Cystic Fibrosis Canada is going to get more support to find a cure for this terrible disease. This was for Micheal Frederick Mitchell, the Father-in-Law I will never get to meet but I know you’re guiding us. This was for my love Jinjara. My siblings Nicole and Bradley. For all my amazing friends who have been so supportive! To Jermaine and Nico, you both slayed! And for anyone out there who feels afraid of trying something new, or of being yourself. FUCK IT, be a freak. I’ll love you for it! That’s what drag is all about!