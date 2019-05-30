Cari amici a Verona, è con rammarico che dobbiamo annunciare la cancellazione dello show di Elton previsto per stasera (Giovedì 30 Maggio) a Verona

Ieri Elton stava combattendo con un’influenza. Ha sofferto durante il suo riscaldamento vocale prima dello show a Verona e sebbene le sue condizioni fossero altalenanti è stato in grado di portare a termine lo show.

Le condizioni fredde e umide dell’ anfiteatro all’aperto hanno aggravato la condizione. Sfortunatamente, dopo una notte di riposo e il consulto con un medico questa mattina, le condizioni della sua voce non sono migliorate e le sue corde vocali sono risultate infiammate ed è stato quindi consigliato di non eseguire il concerto di stasera. Dunque, è con il cuore addolorato che vi comunichiamo che lo show di stasera a Verona è annullato. Stiamo al momento verificando la possibilità di riprogrammare lo show.

Vi invitiamo a controllare i siti www.ticketone.it e www.dalessandroegalli.com nelle prossime ore per ottenere maggiori informazioni.

Ci aspettiamo che con i medicinali prescritti Elton starà bene abbastanza per esibirsi a Wiesbaden sabato 1 giugno.

Dear friends in Verona, it is with regret that we have to announce that Elton's show in Verona tonight (Thursday 30th May) has been cancelled.

Yesterday Elton was battling a cold. He was struggling with his vocal warm ups before last night's Verona show and although he battled through it was touch-and-go if he would be able to complete the show. The cold, damp conditions at the outdoor arena also exacerbated the condition. Unfortunately, after a night's rest and consultation with a doctor today, his singing voice has gone with inflamed vocal chords and he has now been advised he shouldn't attempt to complete the show tonight. As such, it with a heavy heart that we have announce that tonight's show in Verona is cancelled. We are currently investigating rescheduling options for the show. We invite you to check the websites www.ticketone.it and www.dalessandroegalli.com in the next few hours for further information.

With medication prescribed we expect Elton to be well enough to perform in Wiesbaden on Saturday 1st June