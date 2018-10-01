Poche ore fa Cardi B è stata convocata dalla Polizia con l’accusa di essere stata la mandante di un’aggressione. Adesso la rapper americana è stata arrestata e secondo TMZ le sono già state prese le impronte ed è stata anche fatta la foto segnaletica.

L’avvocato delle due ragazze picchiate ha dichiarato:

Nicki Minaj intanto…



Cardi B arrested in New York for having two women jumped at a club in Queens New York. You can beat up a million girls but if your man is cheating he is the problem. I never understood why women do this. Was it worth it? pic.twitter.com/Vu5eqdYq8K

