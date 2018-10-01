Poche ore fa Cardi B è stata convocata dalla Polizia con l’accusa di essere stata la mandante di un’aggressione. Adesso la rapper americana è stata arrestata e secondo TMZ le sono già state prese le impronte ed è stata anche fatta la foto segnaletica.
L’avvocato delle due ragazze picchiate ha dichiarato:

“Lei continua a minacciarle e pensa chiaramente che il suo status di celebrità la farà uscire pulita da questa situazione, ma non importa se il suo nome è Cardi B o Carl B. .. se commetti atti violenti sarai assicurata alla giustizia e arrestata”.

