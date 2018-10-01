Cardi B è stata arrestata (VIDEO) – ecco cosa è successo
Poche ore fa Cardi B è stata convocata dalla Polizia con l’accusa di essere stata la mandante di un’aggressione. Adesso la rapper americana è stata arrestata e secondo TMZ le sono già state prese le impronte ed è stata anche fatta la foto segnaletica.
L’avvocato delle due ragazze picchiate ha dichiarato:
“Lei continua a minacciarle e pensa chiaramente che il suo status di celebrità la farà uscire pulita da questa situazione, ma non importa se il suo nome è Cardi B o Carl B. .. se commetti atti violenti sarai assicurata alla giustizia e arrestata”.
Nicki Minaj intanto…
Cardi B arrested in New York for having two women jumped at a club in Queens New York. You can beat up a million girls but if your man is cheating he is the problem. I never understood why women do this. Was it worth it? pic.twitter.com/Vu5eqdYq8K
— Stéphanie 井上 (@Socialitedoll) 1 ottobre 2018
Cardi B was just officially ARRESTED and charged with 2 misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment.
Cardi also had a mug shot taken and was fingerprinted & she is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29, according to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/8smzDNILbO
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 1 ottobre 2018
Cardi B is officially arrested 😱. She joins Remy Ma & Lil Kim as femcees to get behind the bars lol.
— Tokyo Chun (@tokyovulcan) 1 ottobre 2018
