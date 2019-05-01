Dopo David LaChapelle e il regista francese Lotfaï, un altro artista che ha lavorato con Britney Spears si è unito al movimento FreeBritney, si tratta di Will.i.am.

Il noto produttore musicale ha messo un like ad un lungo post di una ragazza che si è scagliata contro il team di Britney, usando l’hashtag FreeBritney.

Ma non è finita qui, perché è tornato a parlare anche David LaChapelle, che questa volta ha puntato il dito contro il manager della Spears (che ha anche chiamato ‘Larry naso rosso bugiardo’) Larry Rudolph.

“Perché mi sono alzato in piedi a parlare? Perché ho assistito a una brutta scena. Mi ricordo che per me è stata una doccia fredda aver ascoltato Larry Rudolph, in una riunione a porte chiuse. Mi è sembrato un opportunista. Sappiate che io non ho nulla da perdere o guadagnare da questa situazione. Io vedo lei come una persona che è stata usata da sempre. Lei si è sempre mostrata infelice, spaventata e sola. Lei è stata trascinata a questo livello da persone avide. Il mio cuore adesso è per lei. Così come sono sempre stato toccato dalle storie di Amy o MJ, persone che adoriamo, ma che hanno sofferto troppo. Persone avide e molte bugie sono i colpevoli. #FreeBritney”

E il team di Britney cosa fa? Pare che la Spears sia stata vista alla guida di un’auto mentre usava il suo cellulare. Pensare che qualche giorno fa era venuto fuori che la sua squadra e suo padre le impedivano di guidare o usare il suo smartphone. Quando si dice ‘le coincidenze’.

Caro Larry…



Oh yay! She gets to sit in a parked car, pretending to call all the friends they wont allow her to have. I guess we can cancel the movement now.

F*CK THAT, F*CK THEM, and F*CK YOU if you believe this shit.#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/NNpDE0bnOe

— A Rly Badass Soldier (@BArmyNewYork) 1 maggio 2019