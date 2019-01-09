Britney Spears: un fan si fa un enorme tatuaggio dedicato a Domination tre giorni prima della cancellazione – foto e reazione
Questo fan, per omaggiare la seconda residenza a Las Vegas di Britney Spears, poco più di una settimana fa si è fatto un enorme tatuaggio su tutto il braccio ricreando fedelmente il logo di Domination, show che la Spears avrebbe dovuto tenere da fine febbraio nella Città del Peccato.
“Avrebbe dovuto”, perché come già sappiamo quello show è stato annullato (qualcuno dice posticipato, altri cancellato), fatto sta che questo povero ragazzo si è ritrovato sul braccio il logo di uno show che probabilmente non vedrà mai luce. L’ironia della sorte? Lo ha completato tre giorni prima dell’annuncio della cancellazione.
Ovviamente il fan l’ha presa sul ridere confessando di essere comunque orgoglioso di avere Britney sulla pelle.
“Tre giorni prima della notizia della cancellazione ho deciso di iniziare il nuovo anno con questo omaggio tatuato, ma non sono triste perché so che Dio è benedetto […] il Brasile ti ama, diamo il nostro appoggio a Britney! Abbiamo avuto una triste notizia sullo stato di salute di suo padre ed è per questo motivo che ha dovuto cancellare il suo intero programma di spettacoli per fare una pausa […] ho fatto il mio omaggio a lei con il suo nuovo tour perché è una persona dolce e molto umana, avevo già comprato il biglietto per il meet and greet, ma purtroppo c’è stato questo imprevisto. Non sono triste, la cosa più importante per un fan ed un ammiratore non è una foto, ma ben oltre. Vorrei che la salute della famiglia di Britney fosse sotto la protezione di Dio. Il Brasile è in grado di darti una parola di conforto ed una preghiera affinché tutto vada per il meglio, te lo meriti. Cosa sarebbe la musica senza Britney? Anche se questo tour non dovesse esserci, lo porterò per sempre con me”.
Nel dubbio, rimpiango il tatuaggio che si è fatto il fan di Gigi d’Alessio.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@britneyspears 3 days before the news of the cancellation I decided to start the year with this tattoo homage, but I’m not sad because I know that God is blessed with good people like his family. Brazil loves you .#loveyou #BritneySpears #stronger #BritneyDomination DEVEMOS DAR NOSSO APOIO A BRITNEY we must give our support to Britney, we had a sad news about the state of health of her father and that for that reason she had to cancel her entire schedule of shows and take a break, I did not know that this was going to happen 3 days before the turn of the year I did my homage to she with her new tour, she is a sweet person and very human, I had already bought the meeting with her for this year of 2019, tickets, everything ready more unfortunately there was this unforeseen. Plus I’m not sad so the most important thing to a fan and admirer is not a forever recorded photo, it’s way beyond that. I wish Britney’s Family Health will be with God blessing. I wanted Brazil to be able to say words of comfort and a chain of prayers so that everything would be fine, after all she deserves it, she is an example of overcoming to the world. After all what would be music without Britney. Even if this tour does not happen I’ll carry it forever with me. #BritneyDomination #lasvegas #Britney #love #tatuagem #tattoo #spearsfamily #tribute #pop #music #diva #princesapop #Brasil #fãs #WeLoveYouBritney #jamiespears #Spears #jamielynespears #Samasghari #britneytatoo #britneylook #britneyspearstatoo #parktheaterlv #parktheater @parktheatherlv @hugogloss #hugogloss @papelpop #papelpop
Lascia un commento