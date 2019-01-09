Visualizza questo post su Instagram

@britneyspears 3 days before the news of the cancellation I decided to start the year with this tattoo homage, but I’m not sad because I know that God is blessed with good people like his family. Brazil loves you .#loveyou #BritneySpears #stronger #BritneyDomination DEVEMOS DAR NOSSO APOIO A BRITNEY we must give our support to Britney, we had a sad news about the state of health of her father and that for that reason she had to cancel her entire schedule of shows and take a break, I did not know that this was going to happen 3 days before the turn of the year I did my homage to she with her new tour, she is a sweet person and very human, I had already bought the meeting with her for this year of 2019, tickets, everything ready more unfortunately there was this unforeseen. Plus I’m not sad so the most important thing to a fan and admirer is not a forever recorded photo, it’s way beyond that. I wish Britney’s Family Health will be with God blessing. I wanted Brazil to be able to say words of comfort and a chain of prayers so that everything would be fine, after all she deserves it, she is an example of overcoming to the world. After all what would be music without Britney. Even if this tour does not happen I’ll carry it forever with me. #BritneyDomination #lasvegas #Britney #love #tatuagem #tattoo #spearsfamily #tribute #pop #music #diva #princesapop #Brasil #fãs #WeLoveYouBritney #jamiespears #Spears #jamielynespears #Samasghari #britneytatoo #britneylook #britneyspearstatoo #parktheaterlv #parktheater @parktheatherlv @hugogloss #hugogloss @papelpop #papelpop