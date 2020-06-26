Non solo il simpatico video per celebrare con noi il mese dell’orgoglio LGBT, ma adesso anche un remix di Mood Ring, il brano del 2016 (contenuto solo nell’edizione giapponese di Glory) che il mese scorso è arrivato alla 1 su iTunes in decine di paesi. Ieri sera è stato pubblicato su You Tube e tutte le piattaforme di streaming ‘Mood Ring Pride Remix‘ e il pezzo parte con un’intro che definirei già iconica: “There’s only one bi**h, the real one, Britney!“.

La principessa del pop mentre registrava questa intro…



“Mood Ring (Remixes)” incluiding a “PRIDE Remix” will be release at midnight in your country on every digital platform!🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1qxHxmcmfY — Britney Spears Access (@BSpearsAccess) June 25, 2020

Omfg Britney Spears releasing a pride remix of mood ring omg give us summer jam queen pic.twitter.com/C9ZEZe9CIy — 👑 #FREEBRITNEY #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@touchofpisces) June 25, 2020

Mood Ring Pride Remix, il testo.

There’s only one bit**

The real one

Britney

Look in the mirror

Who do I see? Who do I wanna be today?

If you came for a show, which role should I take?

Fading to grey, so do we make a big mistake?

True colors’ll show, baby, just put me on display

Think I’ve been here before

I’ve turned some hearts into stone

And I can’t hide it no more

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions, all these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body but this mood ring

You change me, yeah

There’s only one bitch

The real one

Britney

I have no secrets

‘Cause there’s a version of me that I dunno how to hide

When you’re making me glow with your fingers against my thighs (Glow)

Think I’ve been here before

I’ve turned some hearts into stone

And I can’t hide it no more

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions, all these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body but this mood ring

You change me, yeah

(Nothing on my body, but this mood ring, this mood ring)

I’m in the palm of your hand

My temperature is at your command by my demand

And now I’m falling for you

I turn to golden from blue

And you do too, ah

Think I’ve been here before

I’ve turned some hearts into stone

And I can’t hide it no more

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions, all these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body but this mood ring

You change me, yeah

There’s only one bi**h

The real one

Britney