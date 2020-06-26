Britney Spears ci ha fatto un bel regalo per il Pride, ecco Mood Ring con un’intro inedita: “There’s only one bi**h, the real one, Britney!”
Non solo il simpatico video per celebrare con noi il mese dell’orgoglio LGBT, ma adesso anche un remix di Mood Ring, il brano del 2016 (contenuto solo nell’edizione giapponese di Glory) che il mese scorso è arrivato alla 1 su iTunes in decine di paesi. Ieri sera è stato pubblicato su You Tube e tutte le piattaforme di streaming ‘Mood Ring Pride Remix‘ e il pezzo parte con un’intro che definirei già iconica: “There’s only one bi**h, the real one, Britney!“.
Mood Ring Pride Remix, il testo.
There’s only one bit**
The real one
Britney
Look in the mirror
Who do I see? Who do I wanna be today?
If you came for a show, which role should I take?
Fading to grey, so do we make a big mistake?
True colors’ll show, baby, just put me on display
Think I’ve been here before
I’ve turned some hearts into stone
And I can’t hide it no more
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions, all these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body but this mood ring
You change me, yeah
There’s only one bitch
The real one
Britney
I have no secrets
‘Cause there’s a version of me that I dunno how to hide
When you’re making me glow with your fingers against my thighs (Glow)
Think I’ve been here before
I’ve turned some hearts into stone
And I can’t hide it no more
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions, all these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body but this mood ring
You change me, yeah
(Nothing on my body, but this mood ring, this mood ring)
I’m in the palm of your hand
My temperature is at your command by my demand
And now I’m falling for you
I turn to golden from blue
And you do too, ah
Think I’ve been here before
I’ve turned some hearts into stone
And I can’t hide it no more
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions, all these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body but this mood ring
You change me, yeah
There’s only one bi**h
The real one
Britney
