Avril Lavigne omaggia l’Italia nel nuovo video We Are Warriors
Avril Lavigne la scorsa settimana ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, We Are Warriors, una rielaborazione del brano Warrior, contenuto nel suo ultimo album Head Above Water. La popstar canadese adesso ha rilasciato il video musicale del pezzo ed ha omaggiato anche il nostro paese, inserendo nella clip immagini di Milano, dei fan e dei medici italiani.
Proprio come per il singolo, anche i proventi del video andranno interamente a favore dell’associazione Project Hope, un’organizzazione che ha come scopo quello di garantire la sicurezza degli operatori sanitari che combattono contro il Covid19.
Avril Lavigne – We Are Warriors, il testo
We’ll pick our battles ‘cause we know we’re gonna win the war (Win the war)
We’re not rattled ‘cause we shattered all of this before (This before)
Steadier than steel ‘cause we’re ready with a shield and sword (Shield and sword)
Back on the saddle ‘cause we’ve gathered all our strength for more (Strength for more)
And we won’t bow, we won’t break
No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes
We’ll never bow, we’ll never break
‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive
We will conquer, time after time
We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors
Woah, woah, woah, woah
Woah, woah, woah, woah
Woah, woah, woah, woah
We are warriors
Like vikings, we’ll be fighting through the day and night (Day and night), ah-oh
We’ll be marching through the darkness ‘til the morning lights (Morning lights)
Even when it’s harder, like the armor, you will see us shine (See me shine)
No, we won’t stop and we won’t drop until the victory’s ours (Oh)
No, we won’t bow, we won’t break
No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes
We’ll never bow, we’ll never break
‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive
We will conquer, time after time
We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors
Oh, you can’t shoot us down
You can’t stop us now
We got a whole damn army
Oh, you can’t break us down
You can’t take us out
This’ll be behind us
We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive (We are stronger)
We will conquer, time after time (We will conquer)
We’ll never falter, we will survive (Never falter)
We are warriors (We are warriors)
Woah, woah, woah
We are warriors
Woah, woah, woah
We are warriors
