“Da quando il nostro mondo è stato capovolto alcune settimane fa ho visto la gente comune indossare la propria armatura e andare in battaglia. – ha scritto Avril Lavigne su Instagram – Compiti semplici come la consegna della posta sono diventati uno sforzo eroico. Durante la notte a tutti è stato chiesto di combattere. ⁣Durante la notte tutti sono diventati guerrieri. ⁣

Volevo essere coinvolta e contribuire, quindi ho dovuto lavorare in studio e voglio dedicare il risultato a tutti voi. Ho registrato nuovamente Warrior per descrivere il nostro mondo attuale e tutte le incredibili cose eroiche che state facendo. A tutti quelli che lavorano in ospedale, alle poste, nei negozi di alimentari, alla polizia e per i pompieri, questo singolo è per voi.

Inoltre, donerò i proventi di questa canzone a Project Hope, un’organizzazione incredibile che è in prima linea per proteggere i medici e il personale medico in tutto il mondo”.

Così Avril Lavigne ha annunciato qualche giorno fa l’uscita del suo nuovo singolo, We Are Warriors, una nuova versione del brano Warrior, contenuto nel suo ultimo album (sottovalutato). Il pezzo lo conoscevamo, ma in questa nuova veste è anche più bello.

E brava Avril!

Avril Lavigne: We Are Warriors, il testo.

We’ll pick our battles ’cause we know we’re gonna win the war (Win the war)

We’re not rattled ’cause we shattered all of this before (This before)

Steadier than steel ’cause we’re ready with a shield and sword (Shield and sword)

Back on the saddle ’cause we’ve gathered all our strength for more (Strength for more)

And we won’t bow, we won’t break

No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes

We’ll never bow, we’ll never break

Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer, time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors[Post-Chorus] Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

We are warriors

Like vikings, we’ll be fighting through the day and night (Day and night), ah-oh

We’ll be marching through the darkness ’til the morning lights (Morning lights)

Even when it’s harder, like the armor, you will see us shine (See me shine)

No, we won’t stop and we won’t drop until the victory’s ours (Oh)

No, we won’t bow, we won’t break

No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes

We’ll never bow, we’ll never break

Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer, time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors

Oh, you can’t shoot us down

You can’t stop us now

We got a whole damn army

Oh, you can’t break us down

You can’t take us out

This’ll be behind us

We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors

And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive (We are stronger)

We will conquer, time after time (We will conquer)

We’ll never falter, we will survive (Never falter)

We are warriors (We are warriors)

Woah, woah, woah

We are warriors

Woah, woah, woah

We are warriors