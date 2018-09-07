Ieri Asia Argento ha avuto una discussione con Rain Dove, che ha detto all’attrice di essere la persona che chiede agli altri che siano.

Asia non l’ha presa bene ed ha risposto: «Come mai mi avevi detto che sapevi la verità sulla morte del mio partner, fingendo di essere una sorta di 007? Mi hai scritto centinaia di bugie, per più di un mese. Conservo tutti i messaggi. Adesso è il momento che tu dica la verità, se ne sei capace. I tuoi ex dicono che sei una bugiarda patologica».

Dopo uno scambio di tweet pare che Rain abbia ammesso di aver interpretato male gli sms che Asia le ha mandato e nei quali ha confessato di aver avuto un rapporto con Jimmy Bennett.

Oggi però la Argento se l’è presa con la compagna di Rain, Rose McGowan (vecchia amica di Asia).

“È un peccato che Rose McGowan non sia disposta ad accettare quando ha torto. Rain ha accettato di aver sbagliato, ma il suo tweet è stato cancellato. Le dichiarazioni che Rose continua a fare sono false”.

Asia è nel mood…



It is a shame that @rosemcgowan is not prepared to accept when she is wrong. @raindovemodel accepted she was wrong, but her tweet has been deleted. Rose’s statement continues to make false claims. pic.twitter.com/OcHyJp6Rum — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) 7 settembre 2018

Why did you tell me you knew the truth about my partner’s death and pretended to be some sort of 007? You wrote me hundreds of lies, for over a month. I have all the text messages. Now it’s time for YOU to tell the truth, if you are capable. Your ex calls you a pathological liar. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) 5 settembre 2018