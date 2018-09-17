Asia Argento è tornata all’attacco e dopo aver scritto a Rain Dove, poco fa ha dato un ultimatum anche all’ex amica, Rose McGowan.

“È con rimpianto che ti do 24 ore per ritrattare e scusarti per le orrende bugie costruite contro di me. Altrimenti non avrò altra scelta che far partire un’azione legale”.

 

 

Il messaggio di Rose ad Asia.

“Asia, tu eri mia amica, ti amavo, ti sei spesa a lungo per il movimento #MeToo. Spero davvero che tu trovi la via per questo processo di riabilitazione, chiunque può essere migliore. Spero lo possa essere anche tu. Fai la cosa giusta, sii onesta, sii leale, lascia che la giustizia segua il suo corso, sii la persona che avresti voluto fosse Harvey. Credo nella giustizia”.

 



Fonte