Asia Argento furiosa con Rose McGowan le dà un ultimatum
Asia Argento è tornata all’attacco e dopo aver scritto a Rain Dove, poco fa ha dato un ultimatum anche all’ex amica, Rose McGowan.
“È con rimpianto che ti do 24 ore per ritrattare e scusarti per le orrende bugie costruite contro di me. Altrimenti non avrò altra scelta che far partire un’azione legale”.
Dear @RoseMcGowan. It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action.
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) 17 settembre 2018
Il messaggio di Rose ad Asia.
“Asia, tu eri mia amica, ti amavo, ti sei spesa a lungo per il movimento #MeToo. Spero davvero che tu trovi la via per questo processo di riabilitazione, chiunque può essere migliore. Spero lo possa essere anche tu. Fai la cosa giusta, sii onesta, sii leale, lascia che la giustizia segua il suo corso, sii la persona che avresti voluto fosse Harvey. Credo nella giustizia”.
I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 20 agosto 2018
Lascia un commento