Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber: ascolta il loro nuovo singolo, Stuck With U
A poche settimane dall’uscita di Rain On Me con Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande ha rilasciato un duetto con Justin Bieber, Stuck With U. Questo è un singolo speciale, perché tutti i proventi raccolti dal brano saranno devoluti per finanziare gli studi dei figli di chi adesso sta combattendo in prima linea contro il Covid 19.
“Tutto il ricavato netto dalle vendite e dagli streaming del brano ‘Stuck with u’ finanzierà borse di studio e scholarship per i bambini dei soccorritori che stanno contrastando il Coronavirus. Faremo questo in collaborazione con la fondazione First Responders Children’s Foundation e SB Projects”.
Un bel progetto e anche un singolo delizioso, Stuck With U infatti è una mid tempo davvero caruccia, lontana anni luce da Rain On Me, truzzata che invece ci farà ballare (nelle nostre camerette) per mesi.
Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber: Stuck with U, il testo
I’m not one to stick around
One strike and you’re out, baby
Don’t care if I sound crazy
But you never let me down, no, no
That’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’
Still layin’ in your bed, sayin’
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Got all this time on my hands
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
I could stay here for a lifetime
So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby
There’s nowhere we need to be, no, no, no
I’ma get to know you better
Kinda hope we’re here forever
There’s nobody on these streets
If you told me that the world’s endin’
Ain’t no other way that I can spend it
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)
Got all this time in my hands
Might as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)
I could stay here forever
So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more, It’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Woah
Baby, come take all my time
Go on, make me lose my mind
We got all that we need here tonight
I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more), it’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I’d rather do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
All this lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
