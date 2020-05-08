A poche settimane dall’uscita di Rain On Me con Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande ha rilasciato un duetto con Justin Bieber, Stuck With U. Questo è un singolo speciale, perché tutti i proventi raccolti dal brano saranno devoluti per finanziare gli studi dei figli di chi adesso sta combattendo in prima linea contro il Covid 19.

“Tutto il ricavato netto dalle vendite e dagli streaming del brano ‘Stuck with u’ finanzierà borse di studio e scholarship per i bambini dei soccorritori che stanno contrastando il Coronavirus. Faremo questo in collaborazione con la fondazione First Responders Children’s Foundation e SB Projects”.

Un bel progetto e anche un singolo delizioso, Stuck With U infatti è una mid tempo davvero caruccia, lontana anni luce da Rain On Me, truzzata che invece ci farà ballare (nelle nostre camerette) per mesi.

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber: Stuck with U, il testo

I’m not one to stick around

One strike and you’re out, baby

Don’t care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down, no, no

That’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’

Still layin’ in your bed, sayin’

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

I could stay here for a lifetime

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me

And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

There’s nowhere we need to be, no, no, no

I’ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we’re here forever

There’s nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world’s endin’

Ain’t no other way that I can spend it

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)

Got all this time in my hands

Might as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)

I could stay here forever

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more, It’s just you and me

And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Woah

Baby, come take all my time

Go on, make me lose my mind

We got all that we need here tonight

I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more), it’s just you and me

And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I’d rather do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change

All this lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you