Description: 1. “Holy” series pocket watch is the best gift for your love, seniority or yourself. 2. Unique “Eden & Paradise” design with precise quartz movement. 3. Silver alloy watch case fits every occasion. 4. Removable chain with a clip at the end. Specification (approximate): – Case diameter: 4. 7cm (1. 85 inch) approx. – Case thickness: 1. 4cm approx (0. 55inch), cover included. – Case Material: Alloy. – Chain Length: 36cm approx. (hook included). – Chain Material: Alloy. Package Includes: – 1 x Quartz Pocket Watch”Holy” series pocket watch is the best gift for your love, seniority or yourself. Unique “Eden & Paradise” design with precise quartz movement.

Silver alloy watch case fits every occasion. Removable chain with a clip at the end.

Package Includes: – 1 x Quartz Pocket Watch

REGALO DELLA FESTA: l’orologio da polso per Uomo; con Fashion Aspetto; Ideato per i ragazzi e ragazze; Serve come buon regalo per il compleanno o Festa.

