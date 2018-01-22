

Description: – High quality leather band gives you a new classic definition. – Skeleton dial design reveals your fashionable point of view. – Daily water resistance (not for showering and swimming). – Automatic winding mechanical movement lets you wear the watch anytime. – Color may not appear as exactly as in real life due to variations between the computer monitors and nacked eye color difference. Specification (approx): – Diameter: 4.2cm (1.65″) – Thickness: 1.3cm (0.5″) – Length of watch band: 20.0cm (7.9″) – Band width: 2.2cm (0.86″) – Movement: Self-winding Mechanical – Watch band: Synthetic leather – Case back: Stainless steel Package includes: – 1 x Mechanical watch Reminder: 1. Please peel all films off before wearing. 2. Please keep the watch away from magnet to avoid making the watch stop working. 3. Please wind up the watch before every usage.REGALO DELLA FESTA: l’orologio da polso per Uomo; con Fashion Aspetto; Ideato per i ragazzi e ragazze; Serve come buon regalo per il compleanno o Festa.

Squisito: Movimento dfalta qualita garantisce la precisione del tempo; Materiale di involucro e duro e resistente; Morbido di fascia di orologio;

Servizio Eccellente: Fulfilled da Amazon con trasporto veloce.







