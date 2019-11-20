American Music Awards 2019: nomination, performer e protagonisti
American Music Awards: ecco quando si svolgerà l’evento, chi presenterà, tutti gli ospiti presenti e le nomination.
Gli artisti più grandi e brillanti di quest’anno si riuniranno il 24 novembre per celebrare la musica del 2019 agli American Music Awards.
Star come Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Green Day, Kesha, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Thomas Rhett e altri si riuniranno al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles per uno dei premi musicali più importanti dell’anno.
Ecco quali saranno gli ospiti presenti, chi condurrà l’evento musicale e tutte le nomination.
American Music Awards: presentatore e ospiti
A presentare gli American Music Awards sarà Ciara. L’evento più importante dell’anno, in ambito musicale, si terrà il 24 novembre 2019 e andrà in onda sulla rete statunitense, ABC.
Ecco il post in cui viene annunciata Ciara come presentatrice:
Lo spettacolo fungerà da grande passerella di volti noti della musica quest’anno: infatti, come ospiti/performer ci saranno Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rhett e Shania Twain.
American Music Awards: le nomination
La votazione per scegliere l’artista preferita è aperta per tutte le categorie stabilite per gli AMA’s all’indirizzo web dedicato alle votazioni. La votazione si chiuderà il 20 novembre.
Di seguito, vi illustriamo la lista completa di tutte le nomination per gli American Music Awards:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, Without Me
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, Beautiful Crazy
Dan + Shay, Speechless
Blake Shelton, God’s Country
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywoods Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Post Malone, Wow.
Travis Scott, Sicko Mode
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, Talk
Lizzo, Juice
Ella Mai, Trip
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
