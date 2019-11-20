American Music Awards: ecco quando si svolgerà l’evento, chi presenterà, tutti gli ospiti presenti e le nomination.

Gli artisti più grandi e brillanti di quest’anno si riuniranno il 24 novembre per celebrare la musica del 2019 agli American Music Awards.

Star come Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Green Day, Kesha, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Thomas Rhett e altri si riuniranno al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles per uno dei premi musicali più importanti dell’anno.

Ecco quali saranno gli ospiti presenti, chi condurrà l’evento musicale e tutte le nomination.

American Music Awards: presentatore e ospiti

A presentare gli American Music Awards sarà Ciara. L’evento più importante dell’anno, in ambito musicale, si terrà il 24 novembre 2019 e andrà in onda sulla rete statunitense, ABC.

Ecco il post in cui viene annunciata Ciara come presentatrice:

Lo spettacolo fungerà da grande passerella di volti noti della musica quest’anno: infatti, come ospiti/performer ci saranno Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rhett e Shania Twain.

American Music Awards: le nomination

La votazione per scegliere l’artista preferita è aperta per tutte le categorie stabilite per gli AMA’s all’indirizzo web dedicato alle votazioni. La votazione si chiuderà il 20 novembre.

Di seguito, vi illustriamo la lista completa di tutte le nomination per gli American Music Awards:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, Without Me
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, Beautiful Crazy
Dan + Shay, Speechless
Blake Shelton, God’s Country

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywoods Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Post Malone, Wow.
Travis Scott, Sicko Mode

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, Talk
Lizzo, Juice
Ella Mai, Trip

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.


