American Music Awards: ecco quando si svolgerà l’evento, chi presenterà, tutti gli ospiti presenti e le nomination.

Gli artisti più grandi e brillanti di quest’anno si riuniranno il 24 novembre per celebrare la musica del 2019 agli American Music Awards.

Star come Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Green Day, Kesha, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Thomas Rhett e altri si riuniranno al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles per uno dei premi musicali più importanti dell’anno.

Ecco quali saranno gli ospiti presenti, chi condurrà l’evento musicale e tutte le nomination.

American Music Awards: presentatore e ospiti

A presentare gli American Music Awards sarà Ciara. L’evento più importante dell’anno, in ambito musicale, si terrà il 24 novembre 2019 e andrà in onda sulla rete statunitense, ABC.

Ecco il post in cui viene annunciata Ciara come presentatrice:

Lo spettacolo fungerà da grande passerella di volti noti della musica quest’anno: infatti, come ospiti/performer ci saranno Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rhett e Shania Twain.

American Music Awards: le nomination

La votazione per scegliere l’artista preferita è aperta per tutte le categorie stabilite per gli AMA’s all’indirizzo web dedicato alle votazioni. La votazione si chiuderà il 20 novembre.

Di seguito, vi illustriamo la lista completa di tutte le nomination per gli American Music Awards:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, Without Me

Jonas Brothers, Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes

Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, Beautiful Crazy

Dan + Shay, Speechless

Blake Shelton, God’s Country

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywoods Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Post Malone, Wow.

Travis Scott, Sicko Mode

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, Talk

Lizzo, Juice

Ella Mai, Trip

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.