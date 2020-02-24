Emergenza coronavirus anche alla Fao. Da domani, 25 febbraio, i delegati dell’organizzazione che si occupa della fame nel mondo verranno monitorati all’ingresso della sede: a tutti verrà misurata la febbre prima di entrare. Significa che questa misura eccezionale fa la sua comparsa in pieno centro a Roma perché il palazzone della Fao è di fronte al Circo Massimo.La circolare diffusa oggi è scritta in inglese e vale per i delegati in occasione del secondo meeting internazionale sulla bio-diversità. La nota è molto dettagliata. Fa riferimento alla situazione nel Nord Italia, a decreto del governo di sabato scorso, alla quarantena di alcune città settentrionali. “La crisi non riguarda Roma e il Lazio”, si legge nel dispaccio interno. Ma dal ministero degli Esteri sono arrivati ordini precisi: chi arriva da fuori deve effettuare lo screening, rispondere alle domande e soprattutto misurarsi la temperatura. Sulla base delle indicazioni del dicastero della Salute. Scatta dunque anche a Roma una forma di cordone sanitario.

Al quartier generale della Fao viene fornita un’assistenza per ulteriori informazioni, si rimanda a un sito specifico per i dipendenti sul Covid-19. E si rimanda a ulteriori circolari il richiamo a nuove possibili limitazioni.

LA CIRCOLARE

On Saturday 22 February, the host government issued a decree with the provision of extraordinary measures for areas affected by the coronavirus (covid-19) in Italy. For the time being, these measures do not affect Rome or the Lazio region.



However, in line with the present situation, all international organizations have been requested by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to adhere to the directives issued by the Italian Ministry of Health and to arrange for adequate health measures aimed at screening participants coming from abroad to attend meetings or events taking place within their premises. These measures will involve individual body-temperature screenings.



Colleagues are informed that this exercise will be carried out from tomorrow, Tuesday 25 February for all visiting delegates attending the second meeting of the Open-ended working group on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, taking place at headquarters this week.



Some towns in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto are in quarantine. If you or members of your immediate family have visited any of those communities within the past 14 days, please contact FAO Health Services via email to CSDH-Chief@fao.org before returning to work.



FAO holds the wellbeing of its staff paramount. Colleagues at headquarters can rest assured that the Organization is in close contact with authorities and monitoring events. An emergency taskforce convenes regularly to assess the situation. Updates will be posted through internal communication channels as they arise.



For the latest news and information from WHO concerning the coronavirus covid-19, please see the dedicated website, updated daily here.



Any colleagues who would like more information or have concerns please contact CSDH-Chief@fao.org directly. If you think you have coronavirus covid-19 symptoms, you may also call the Italian Ministry of Health hotline on 1500.



For the latest updates from FAO Health Services (CSDH) please see here.

