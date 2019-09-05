Visualizza questo post su Instagram

The Queen and members of The Royal Family have today attended a Garter Day service and ceremony at Windsor Castle. The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands also attended this year’s Garter Day, during which they were installed in St. George’s Chapel as Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’, Knights of the Garter. New appointments to “The Garter” were invested in the Garter Throne Room and include a Lady Companion, athlete Lady Mary Peters, and a Knight Companion, the Marquess of Salisbury, a former Chairman of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Foundation. The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Kent and The Duke of Gloucester are all Knights of the Garter. The Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra are both Lady Companions. Their Royal Highnesses all attended #GarterDay The Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall, The Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the service. 📷 PA Images & Royal Communications